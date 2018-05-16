Tesco 2 Lightly Dusted Basa Fillets 255G

- Energy847kJ 202kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 706kJ / 168kcal
Product Description
- Basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillets coated in batter and dusted in a seasoned crumb.
- 2 Lightly Dusted Basa Fillets Delicately dusted in seasoned crumb for extra flavour Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Delicately dusted in a seasoned crumb for extra flavour
- Pack size: 255g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (77%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Parsley, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 22-24 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Farmed in Vietnam
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Name and address
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
255g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fillet (120g**)
|Energy
|706kJ / 168kcal
|847kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|12.7g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|16.6g
|19.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 255g typically weighs 240g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
