Tesco Finest Chocolate Ganache Coconut Bites 160G
- Energy416kJ 100kcal5%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars6.4g7%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1542kJ / 370kcal
Product Description
- Baked brownie sponge with dates, pumpkin seeds and desiccated coconut, topped with chocolate ganache and gold lustre.
- Brownie sponge with dates, pumpkin seeds and desiccated coconut topped with rich chocolate ganache and a scattering of gold lustre. Our chefs have used a blend of sweet dates, pumpkin seeds and desiccated coconut to create a brownie sponge topped with a smooth, rich chocolate ganache, and finished with a scattering of festive gold.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Coconut Milk (40%) [Coconut, Water], Dark Chocolate (28%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Chopped Date (2.5%), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Pumpkin Seed (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Tapioca Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Cover. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (27g)
|Energy
|1542kJ / 370kcal
|416kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|24.2g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|15.9g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|32.3g
|8.7g
|Sugars
|23.8g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
