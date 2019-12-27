Petits Filous No Added Sugar Apple Pear & Banana Fromage Frais 6 X 47G
Offer
- Energy355 kJ 84 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g
Product Description
- Fromage Frais with added Vitamin D
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Did you know that Vitamin D helps the body absorb Calcium?
- Everyone knows the importance of Calcium for the growth of healthy bones, but did you know that Vitamin D is also essential?
- Calcium & Vitamin D for Healthy Bones**
- Vitamin D helps the body's absorption of Calcium to make bones healthy.
- **Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- Sell only as a 6 pot pack
- Taste loved by kids
- No fruit bits
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- Goodness guarantee
- No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
- No added preservatives
- No artificial colours & flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 282g
- Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- Vitamin D helps the body's absorption of Calcium to make bones healthy
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 80.3%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Fruits 10% (Pear 5.4%, Apple 2.7%, Banana 1.9%), Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings, Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5ºCFor use by date, see lid
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22,
- Ireland.
- Consumer careline:
- UK 0800 358 0401
Net Contents
6 x 47g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100g
|Per: 94g (2 pots)
|Energy:
|355kJ/84kcal
|333kJ/79kcal
|Fat:
|3.4 g
|3.2 g
|Of which Saturates:
|2.2 g
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate:
|5.3 g
|5.0 g
|Of which Sugars:
|4.8 g
|4.5 g
|Protein:
|8.0 g
|7.5 g
|Salt:
|0.12 g
|0.11 g
|Calcium:
|128 mg (16% RI***)
|120 mg (15% RI***)
|Vitamin D:
|0.80 µg (16% RI***)
|0.75 µg (15% RI***)
|***RI: Reference Intake
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019