We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Antibacterial Bathroom Surface Cleaner Spray 750Ml

Tesco Antibacterial Bathroom Surface Cleaner Spray 750Ml

3.9(37)
Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£0.85

£1.13/litre

Tesco Anti-bacterial bathroom surface cleaning spray
Tesco Anti Bac Bathroom Surface Cleaning Spray 750mlKills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* Cuts through soap scumTesco anti-bacterial bathroom surface cleaning spray *Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E. coli, Staph. A, Pseudomonas and MRSA. Kills viruses including Coronavirus, Complies with EN 1276 and EN 14476 (against enveloped viruses). Specially formulated for bathroom surfaces.
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.08g per 100g, Perfume, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Net Contents

750 ml

Preparation and Usage

Turn the spray nozzle to the ON position. Spray from 20cm. For disinfection, leave for 5 minutes. Wipe with a clean cloth. Use only in a well-ventilated area. Direct spray away from face. Safe for use with septic tanks. After use, return the spray nozzle to the OFF position.Always test in an inconspicuous area first. Do not use on painted, polished surfaces. coloured or damaged enamel, soft furnishings, wallpaper or acid sensitive surfaces e.g. marble, stone, aluminium. Mop up any spillages immediately. Use only as directed. Use Biocides Safely and Sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than that prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Poisons Information (ROI only): For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre (01 8092166).

View all Bathroom & Shower Spray Cleaners & Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here