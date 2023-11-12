Tesco Antibacterial Bathroom Surface Cleaner Spray 750Ml

Tesco Anti-bacterial bathroom surface cleaning spray

Tesco Anti Bac Bathroom Surface Cleaning Spray 750ml Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* Cuts through soap scum Tesco anti-bacterial bathroom surface cleaning spray *Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E. coli, Staph. A, Pseudomonas and MRSA. Kills viruses including Coronavirus, Complies with EN 1276 and EN 14476 (against enveloped viruses). Specially formulated for bathroom surfaces.

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.08g per 100g, Perfume, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Net Contents

750 ml

Preparation and Usage