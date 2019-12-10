Tw Kempton Spiced Fruit Gin Liqueur 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Warming Gin Liqueur with Spiced Fruit Flavours
- Colour may change over time.
- Botanical gin with spiced fruit flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Alcohol Units
10.0
ABV
20% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Keep out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Mix me with tonic water for a delicious long drink, or pair me with lemonade.
Warnings
- NOT TO BE SOLD TO PERSONS UNDER 18
Name and address
- Produced by:
- ICB Ltd,
- Harrogate,
- HG2 8PB.
Distributor address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Safety information
