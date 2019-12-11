Cake Decor Mermaid Cupcake Decoratin Kit28g
- Mermaid Cupcake Decorating Kit
- Create enchanting cupcakes with our fun & colourful cupcake decorating kit!
- Sweet & enchanting!
- So easy
- Decorates 12 cupcakes
- Fun & colourful cupcake decorating kit
- Pack size: 28g
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Dextrin, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate), Thickener (Gum Arabic), Artificial Flavouring, Colours (Brilliant Blue, Carmine, Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide, Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Preparation and Usage
- Decorate your own enchanting mermaid cupcakes using this kit!
- Here's how…
- Make your cupcake batter using our super simple recipe on the side of the box.
- Place the cupcake cases in a muffin tray and split the mixture evenly between the 12 cases. Bake until golden brown.
- Once cool, pipe buttercream onto each cupcake using circular motions.
- Add the sprinkle decorations to the buttercream before it sets, and then finish by placing a wafer decoration on top.
- To Make Your Own Cupcakes:
- You will need:
- 110g softened butter
- 110g caster sugar
- 110g self-raising flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- Preheat your oven to 180°C and fill a muffin tray with 12 cupcake cases.
- Beat the softened butter and caster sugar in a bowl until pale and fluffy, and then mix in the eggs one at a time.
- Add the vanilla extract and self-raising flour to the mixture and then mix well until all ingredients are combined.
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
28g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1822kJ/432kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|of which saturates
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|84.2g
|of which sugars
|66g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
