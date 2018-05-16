Tesco Chicken Bite Selection 900g Serves 18
- Energy190kJ 45kcal2%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 247kcal
Product Description
- A selection of chicken breast pieces coated in tikka batter, garlic and parsley batter, barbecue batter and southern fried coating.
- A selection of chicken breast pieces coated in tikka batter, garlic and parsley batter, barbecue batter and southern fried coating. Perfect for any party. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-22 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
approx. 11 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One southern fried chicken bite (18g**)
|Energy
|1033kJ / 247kcal
|190kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|11.5g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|17.3g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 900g typically weighs 819g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
- Energy162kJ 39kcal2%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 887kJ / 212kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (70%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Diphosphates), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cumin Powder, Onion, Paprika, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, White Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Pepper Extract, Thyme.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One barbecue chicken bite (18g**) Energy 887kJ / 212kcal 162kJ / 39kcal Fat 11.0g 2.0g Saturates 1.7g 0.3g Carbohydrate 10.8g 2.0g Sugars 1.9g 0.3g Fibre 1.8g 0.3g Protein 16.6g 3.0g Salt 0.7g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One southern fried chicken bite
- Energy190kJ 45kcal2%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 247kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (56%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Black Pepper Extract, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Dried Egg, Onion Powder, Garlic, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Marjoram, Thyme, Sage, Nutmeg, Fennel, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One southern fried chicken bite (18g**) Energy 1033kJ / 247kcal 190kJ / 45kcal Fat 11.5g 2.1g Saturates 2.0g 0.4g Carbohydrate 17.4g 3.2g Sugars 0.4g 0.1g Fibre 2.2g 0.4g Protein 17.3g 3.2g Salt 0.9g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy158kJ 38kcal2%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 203kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (49%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato Starch, Water, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Powder, Egg White, Wheat Starch, Parsley, Salt, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One garlic and parsley chicken bite (19g**) Energy 853kJ / 203kcal 158kJ / 38kcal Fat 7.4g 1.4g Saturates 2.1g 0.4g Carbohydrate 15.6g 2.9g Sugars 0.4g 0.1g Fibre 2.1g 0.4g Protein 17.5g 3.2g Salt 0.9g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy173kJ 41kcal2%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 236kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cumin, Mustard Powder, Turmeric, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Fenugreek, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Mint, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Fennel, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Onion, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One chicken tikka bite (18g**) Energy 984kJ / 236kcal 173kJ / 41kcal Fat 12.7g 2.2g Saturates 2.5g 0.4g Carbohydrate 11.6g 2.0g Sugars 0.6g 0.1g Fibre 2.8g 0.5g Protein 17.3g 3.0g Salt 1.2g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
