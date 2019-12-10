By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Miguel Alcohol Free Beer 330Ml

San Miguel Alcohol Free Beer 330Ml
£ 1.10
£3.34/litre

Product Description

  • Alcohol free beer.
  • San Miguel 0,0% is a pilsner style alcohol free lager imported from Spain. It is brewed with standard beer ingredients but the mashing parameters are adjusted to give less fermentable sugars, limiting the alcohol production.
  • San Miguel 0,0% alcohol free lager beer is bright golden in colour, has herbal, floral and cereal aromas, and hoppy grainy flavours with moderate bitterness and sweetness. Serve chilled at 2-4°C, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma. Pair with light dishes, such as salads or grilled chicken.
  • Winner of Best Spanish Alcohol Free Beer, World Beer Awards 2015
  • Not more than 0.05% Alc. Vol
  • World Beer Awards - Spain Winner
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • San Miguel 0,0 is light and fresh on the palate with a somewhat sweet finish in which the initial notes of cereal, pear and flowers linger.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see base of can.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cervezas San Miguel, S.L.U,
  • Ctra. Del Aeroclub,
  • 1 - 29004 Málaga,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • Calsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NNI 1PZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Calsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NNI 1PZ,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline number: 03457585685
  • www.sanmiguel.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy 102 kJ / 24 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 5.6g
of which sugars 1.7g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

