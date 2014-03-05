Vitabiotics Osteocare Original 30 Tablets
Product Description
- Synergistic high strength calcium tablets, with zinc magnesium & vitamin D3.
- Osteocare® supports
- Royal Osteoporosis Society
- Better bone health for everybody
- Saves £5 off membership of the Royal Osteoporosis Society with this pack
- Become a member of the Royal Osteoporosis Society with this exclusive saving, and benefit from:
- Informative quarterly magazine
- Comprehensive 100 page book
- Online lifestyle tips and guidance
- See in-pack leaflet for more details and how to join.
- UK's No 1 for bones*
- * UK's No.1 bone health supplement brand
- The UK's No.1 calcium formula for women & men of all ages
- Osteocare® has been scientifically developed on the basis of the latest research to include calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and zinc, all of which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.
- Getting enough calcium is important for men and women of all ages, especially for women during pregnancy and breast-feeding, as well as during and after the menopause.
- Balanced with essential Magnesium
- Osteocare® provides a natural source of calcium carefully balanced with essential magnesium and vitamin D which also contribute to the maintenance of normal muscle function.
- Improved Formula now with extra vitamin D3
- This improved formula is in line with the latest 'Vitamin D and Bone Health' guidelines (Nos, 2018) for regular maintenance intake, providing 25 µg of vitamin D3. Alongside magnesium, calcium, zinc, plus four additional supporting nutrients.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Calcium, magnesium, vitamin D, zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
- Improved formula with extra vitamin D3 (25µg per daily intake)
- Does not contain any drugs or hormones
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- No lactose, yeast or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Osteocare is not tested on animals
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerol), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Maize Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Sodium Borate, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Two tablets per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- Osteocare® can be continued for as long as required.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 tablets
|%EC NRV†
|Vitamin D (as D3 1000 IU)
|25 µg
|500
|Calcium
|800 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|300 mg
|80
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|Copper
|0.5 mg
|50
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Boron
|0.6 mg
|-
|† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
|Energy, protein, fat and carbohydrate content negligible
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
