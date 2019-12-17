Dr. Oetker Pizza Momenti Salami Calabrese 190G
Offer
- Energy1852 kJ 441 kcal22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Product Description
- Pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and Edam cheese, Calabrese salami, red peppers and red onions.
- Pizza For One?
- Look No Further!
- Our pizzas are just the right size and packed full of flavour! Perfect for a tasty dinner or lunch, why not try them with a fresh, crisp salad or sweet potato wedges.
- Our Dr. Oetker Momenti Pizzas are the perfect single serve pizzas with under 400 calories
- With a light and crispy base, the Momenti Salami Calabrese Pizza is topped with tomato sauce, delicious mozzarella, Edam, salami and vegetables for a flavoursome feast
- Try with a fresh crisp salad for lunch or potato wedges for a quick and easy evening meal
- Cooked from Frozen in just 12 minutes
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, a blend of Mozzarella and Edam Cheese (12%), Water, Calabrese Salami (6.5%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Smoke), Red Peppers (5%), Red Onions (5%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Tomato Paste, Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Phosphates, Calcium Citrates), Barley Malt Extract, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Raising Agent (E 500), Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Chilli Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye and Spelt)
Storage
Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18ºC or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to pizza your way...
1 Remove all packaging.
2 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
3 Place the pizza directly onto the middle shelf of oven. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Caution topping will be extremely hot!
Conventional: 220ºC, 425ºF 10-12 mins
Fan: 200ºC 10-12 mins
Gas: Gas mark 6 10-12 mins
Number of uses
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 1 person
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker UK.,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- Preston,
- Lancashire,
- PR26 7QN.
Return to
- We are passionate about the quality of our pizza, and are always keen to hear your feedback...Talk to us at:
- www.oetker.co.uk
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker UK.,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- Preston,
- Lancashire,
- PR26 7QN.
- www.oetker.ie
- crt@oetker.ie
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pizza
|Reference Intake % per pizza*
|Reference Intake Adult
|Energy (kJ)
|994
|1852
|-
|-
|Energy (kcal)
|237
|441
|22%
|2000
|Fat
|8.7 g
|16 g
|23%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|3.5 g
|6.6 g
|33%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|29 g
|54 g
|21%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|3.8 g
|7.2 g
|8%
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|4.4 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|9.5 g
|18 g
|36%
|50 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
|2.3 g
|38%
|6.0 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019