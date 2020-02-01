Maynards Basset Dead Chewy 162G

Urm yes...
These are amazing! Just bought 20 bags. The other reviewer is an imbecile.
Urm no...
Not really Halloween sweets just like really soft starburst 😣 bad flavours too
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1660 kJ
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices (Apricot, Strawberry, Elderberry, Apple, Orange, Blackberry, Raspberry, Lemon), Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Approx. 22 sweets per bag
162g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1 sweet (7.1 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1660 kJ
|118 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|392 kcal
|28 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|4.4 g
|0.3 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|3.0 g
|0.2 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|87 g
|6.1 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|86 g
|6.1 g
|90 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|< 0.1 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|< 0.01 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
