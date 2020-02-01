By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maynards Basset Dead Chewy 162G

3.5(2)Write a review
Maynards Basset Dead Chewy 162G
£ 1.00
£0.62/100g
Each 1 sweet (7.1 g) contains
  • Energy118 kJ 28 kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3 g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2 g
    1%
  • Sugars6.1 g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1660 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour chews - lemon, strawberry, apricot and blackberry flavours.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Pack size: 162G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices (Apricot, Strawberry, Elderberry, Apple, Orange, Blackberry, Raspberry, Lemon), Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 22 sweets per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

162g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1 sweet (7.1 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1660 kJ118 kJ8400 kJ /
-392 kcal28 kcal2000 kcal
Fat4.4 g0.3 g70 g
of which Saturates3.0 g0.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate87 g6.1 g260 g
of which Sugars86 g6.1 g90 g
Protein0.7 g< 0.1 g50 g
Salt0.08 g< 0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Urm yes...

5 stars

These are amazing! Just bought 20 bags. The other reviewer is an imbecile.

Urm no...

2 stars

Not really Halloween sweets just like really soft starburst 😣 bad flavours too

