Tesco Rhubarb, Rose, White Tea Lemonade 4X250ml

Wow
Absolutely amazing can’t stop drinking it , perfect amount of fizz, subtle and I can’t wait to taste the other three flavours :)
Please, do not ever stop making this drink. Refres
Please, do not ever stop making this drink. Refreshingly sparkling, slightly tart with nuances of fragrant rose. This titilates my tastebuds and excites them. Perfect for evenings where you don't want alcohol, but crave something with complex notes and flavours. I would pair this delightful drink with a light supper of white fish and vegetables. Or just relax in the garden, on a hot day, with a good book. Heaven in a glass (be sure to serve in a glass, not the can), a true delight.