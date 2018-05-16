By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Richmond 12 Thick Frozen Pork Sausages 544G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Richmond 12 Thick Frozen Pork Sausages 544G
£ 2.00
£3.68/kg
1 Grilled Sausage (38g) contains
  • Energy427 kJ 102 kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.57g
    <1%
  • Salt0.72g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1123kJ/

Product Description

  • 12 Frozen Thick Pork Sausages
  • Follow us! Twitter and Facebook
  • Our Own Irish Recipe
  • Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper... but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit!
  • So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! By staying true to our secret Irish recipe we create that delicious taste everyone loves.
  • 12^ Frozen Thick Pork Sausages
  • Frozen on day of manufacture
  • ^Approx number of sausages
  • 20 mins cook from frozen
  • Pack size: 544g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (42%), Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Less than 2%: Flavourings, Salt, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Sodium Alginate, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Carmine, * A Vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our Sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!, Casing made from Beef Collagen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood freezer **** until Best Before End. Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** until Best Before ** 1 month * 1 week. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Best results achieved when cooked from frozen... smiles guaranteed!
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.

Grill
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat grill to medium.
Place sausages on a rack.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 25-30 min
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

544g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Grilled1 Grilled Sausage (38g) contains
Energy 1123kJ/427kJ/
-269kcal102kcal
Fat 16g6.1g
of which saturates 6.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate 16g6.1g
of which sugars 1.5g0.57g
Protein 14g5.3g
Salt 1.9g0.72g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Richmond 12 Chicken Sausages 544G

£ 2.50
£4.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here