Tesco Bbq & Chilli Roulette Coated Peanuts 200G

£ 0.75
£0.38/100g

New

1/8 of a bag
  • Energy580kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2322kJ / 558kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts in crispy barbecue and spicy chilli flavour potato and maize coating.
  • BBQ OR FIERY CHILLI Specially selected for size and coated with a barbeque or spicy shell
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - extra hot - 4
  • Specially selected for size and coated with a barbecue or spicy shell
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Water, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spices (Chilli, Ginger, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Oregano, Allspice, Coriander Seed), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Thickener (Acacia), Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Fennel Extract, Thyme Extract, Smoked Maltodextrin, Smoked Salt, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2322kJ / 558kcal580kJ / 140kcal
Fat39.0g9.8g
Saturates5.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate36.7g9.2g
Sugars5.0g1.3g
Fibre4.0g1.0g
Protein13.1g3.3g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

