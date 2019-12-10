Ara Gruner Veltliner 75Cl
Product Description
- Grüner Veltliner - White Austrian Wine
- A typical Austrian Grüner Veltliner with balanced flavours of apple and zingy citrus with a long refreshing finish.
- Wine of Austria
- Crisp & dry
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Balanced flavours of apple and zingy citrus with a long refreshing finish
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Peter Mertes KG
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Peter Mertes KG
Country
Austria
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grüner Veltliner
Vinification Details
History
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Product of Austria
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
- D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
- Germany.
Return to
- Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
- D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
- Germany.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|305 kJ/ 74 kcal
|382 kJ/ 92 kcal
|Bottle contains 6 glasses
|-
|-
