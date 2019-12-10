By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ara Gruner Veltliner 75Cl

image 1 of Ara Gruner Veltliner 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Grüner Veltliner - White Austrian Wine
  • A typical Austrian Grüner Veltliner with balanced flavours of apple and zingy citrus with a long refreshing finish.
  • Wine of Austria
  • Crisp & dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Balanced flavours of apple and zingy citrus with a long refreshing finish

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Peter Mertes KG

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Peter Mertes KG

Country

Austria

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grüner Veltliner

Vinification Details

  • n/a

History

  • n/a

Regional Information

  • n/a

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Austria

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
  • Germany.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 305 kJ/ 74 kcal382 kJ/ 92 kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

