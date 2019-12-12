By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Chimichurri Seasoning 28G

Wicked Kitchen Chimichurri Seasoning 28G
Product Description

  • A seasoning blend with roasted garlic and parsley.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 28g

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic (17%), Parsley (15%), Shallot, Black Pepper, Lemon Peel Granules, Sage, Red Bell Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Oil, Thyme

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.For best before end: see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Grinding over some crusty bread topped with smashed avocado and lightly fried onions and mushrooms.

Number of uses

Pack contains 20 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One teaspoon
Energy 845kJ / 202kcal12kJ / 3kcal
Fat 1.1g<0.1g
of which saturates 0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 26.8g0.4g
of which sugars 8.6g0.1g
Fibre 22.3g0.3g
Protein 10.0g0.1g
Salt 31.5g0.4g
Pack contains 20 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

