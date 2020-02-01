By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wild Bird Coconut Feeder


  • A Complementary feed for Wild Birds
  • A High energy mix of quality suet. Suitable for hanging Feeders, trees and tables. Look out for House Sparrows, Blackcap, Long Tailed Tit, Robin and Black Bird. Will attract a range of species.
  • High Energy, will attract a range of species.
  • High energy
  • Will attract a range of species

INGREDIENTS: Beef Tallow, Wheat Flour, Wheat, Red Dari, Maize, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Peas.

  • May contain peanuts.

Store in a cool dry place.

Produced in United Kingdom

  • Always ensure a good supply of clean water in feeding are. Keep all feeders and tables clean and remove old food.

  • Not suitable for human consumption.

WARNING Not suitable for human consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Great for feeding your garden birds

The birds in my garden love this. Many types of wild birds, starlings, jackdaws, magpies, sparrows, blue tits and great tits.

