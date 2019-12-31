By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Chocolate Cookie Mix 265G

Cadbury Chocolate Cookie Mix 265G
£ 2.50
£9.44/kg

Per cookie (32g)
  • Energy631kJ 151kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1952kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Cookie Mix with Milk Chocolate Chunks
  • Make your own chocolate cookies
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (19%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Ammonium Phosphatides), Flavourings), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (10%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Careline:
  • UK - 0800 0223389
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

265g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas baked Per 100gas baked Per cookie (32g)%* Per cookie (32g)
Energy 1952kJ631kJ8%466kcal
Fat 21.0g6.8g10%
of which Saturates 5.6g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate 60.3g19.5g8%
of which Sugars 37.4g12.1g13%
Fibre 4.1g1.3g-
Protein 6.9g2.2g4%
Salt 0.28g0.09g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

