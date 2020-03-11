Flourish Intimate Wash 200Ml

Worth a try.
Really worth a try. Sitting in my bathroom and getting used daily! Liking the natural ingredients too, reassuring.
Aqua (Water), Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Methylcocoyl Taurate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Laureth-2, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Panthenol, Sodium Lactate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bisabolol, Lactic Acid, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Pantolactone, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract
Made in the UK
Bottle. Recyclable
200ml ℮
CAUTION FOR EXTERNAL VAGINAL USE ONLY. DO NOT INGEST. DO NOT GET IN YOUR EYES, IF YOU GET INTO YOUR EYES RINSE WITH CLEAN WATER.
