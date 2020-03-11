By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flourish Intimate Wash 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
Flourish Intimate Wash 200Ml
£ 4.46
£2.23/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • FLOURISH INTIMATE WASH 200ML
  • Specially formulated with chamomile extract and prebiotics to gently cleanse the external vaginal area and provide all day comfort, whilst maintaining your skin's natural balance.
  • Specially formulated for the menopause
  • Gynaecologically and dermatologically tested
  • Vitamin E and glycerin to help hydrate and moisture
  • Chamomile extract to soothe and calm
  • pH balanced
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Methylcocoyl Taurate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Laureth-2, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Panthenol, Sodium Lactate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bisabolol, Lactic Acid, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Pantolactone, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Apply during a shower or bath, gently lather then rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Gentle enough to use as a daily wash for your intimate area.

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • FOR EXTERNAL VAGINAL USE ONLY. DO NOT INGEST. DO NOT GET IN YOUR EYES, IF YOU GET INTO YOUR EYES RINSE WITH CLEAN WATER.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.
  • Careline 0800 085 3462
  • www.lets-flourish.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION FOR EXTERNAL VAGINAL USE ONLY. DO NOT INGEST. DO NOT GET IN YOUR EYES, IF YOU GET INTO YOUR EYES RINSE WITH CLEAN WATER.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Worth a try.

5 stars

Really worth a try. Sitting in my bathroom and getting used daily! Liking the natural ingredients too, reassuring.

