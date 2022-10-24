We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Houmous Harissa Vegetable Sandwich

4.2(14)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Houmous Harissa Vegetable Sandwich

This product is available for delivery and collection until 24/12/2022

£2.30
Each pack

Energy
1705kJ
407kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables in harissa paste, houmous, faba bean alternative to mayonnaise and spinach in tomato bread.
  • 100% Plant Based Layers of roasted veg, spinach and houmous on tomato bread. Carefully hand packed every day
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Red Chilli, Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice, Faba Bean Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic Purée, Garlic, Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Mustard Seeds, Paprika, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy848kJ / 203kcal1705kJ / 407kcal
Fat8.7g17.5g
Saturates0.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate23.9g48.0g
Sugars4.0g8.0g
Fibre3.1g6.2g
Protein5.6g11.3g
Salt0.7g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
14 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Horrible!

1 stars

Bread dry, contents soggy. Not a nice flavour.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious! By far the best vegan sandwich in any supermarket! A nice subtle spice to it which makes it different from the usual 'falafel and hummus' sandwiches that vegans normally get stuck with! Please never stop doing this sandwich

Delicious vegan sandwich

5 stars

Loved the flavour combination, delicious! I'm not a big fan of the (too sweet) falafel wrap, this sandwich is a welcome replacement for the meal deal.

Used to be great - but not anymore.. Only spinach!

3 stars

Months ago when this was first introduced it was delicious and packed full of varied ingredients - but lately (the last few weeks) each time bought this, it's basically been stuffed full of only spinach leaves! I know the ingredients that make up this sandwich aren't that expensive at all - so why is Tesco scrimping on them? I've stopped buying this item because, and I don't know about you, but I simply don't fancy eating a raw spinach leaf sandwich...

Very tasty 😋

5 stars

Very tasty 😋

Just had this for my lunch as I suffer from type w

5 stars

Just had this for my lunch as I suffer from type w diabetes. I must say it's hit the spot good ingredients, Great flavor and the harissa leave a nice warmth to the throat. Would definitely recommend this even to the none vegans outhere.

Another excellent product from the Plant Chef rang

5 stars

Another excellent product from the Plant Chef range. Tastes great and has a pleasant warming heat (instead of the remove-your-tastebuds heat that ruins a lot of the Wicked Kitchen stuff). I wasn't going to bother with this one because I usually buy the wraps, but I'm very glad I did.

Best sandwich ever

5 stars

I love this sandwich, please start it again in my tesco store, Burton upon Trent Thank u

Scrumptious sandwich!

5 stars

I absolutely adore this sandwich which is why I’m leaving such a positive review. I don’t eat eggs, fish or meat so this is my only option if I still want to enjoy a tasty sandwich. It’s delicious and I just wish it was available more often as I regularly order it online and it’s out of stock by the time my delivery comes. I really hope they stock more of it as it’s incredibly tasty and I look forward to it all day if I know I’m going to have it for my tea. It’s quite spicy so make sure you consider that before purchasing. This sandwich is full of flavour and I hope they don’t ever discontinue it!

Love this sandwich, It is really tasty and I could

5 stars

Love this sandwich, It is really tasty and I could eat it every day. Unfortunately, since the Coronavirus outbreak, my local Tesco hasn’t had it in stock every time I have been in there... very disappointed.

