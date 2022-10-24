Tesco Plant Chef Houmous Harissa Vegetable Sandwich

Horrible!
Bread dry, contents soggy. Not a nice flavour.
Delicious!
Delicious! By far the best vegan sandwich in any supermarket! A nice subtle spice to it which makes it different from the usual 'falafel and hummus' sandwiches that vegans normally get stuck with! Please never stop doing this sandwich
Delicious vegan sandwich
Loved the flavour combination, delicious! I'm not a big fan of the (too sweet) falafel wrap, this sandwich is a welcome replacement for the meal deal.
Used to be great - but not anymore.. Only spinach!
Months ago when this was first introduced it was delicious and packed full of varied ingredients - but lately (the last few weeks) each time bought this, it's basically been stuffed full of only spinach leaves! I know the ingredients that make up this sandwich aren't that expensive at all - so why is Tesco scrimping on them? I've stopped buying this item because, and I don't know about you, but I simply don't fancy eating a raw spinach leaf sandwich...
Very tasty 😋
Just had this for my lunch as I suffer from type w diabetes. I must say it's hit the spot good ingredients, Great flavor and the harissa leave a nice warmth to the throat. Would definitely recommend this even to the none vegans outhere.
Another excellent product from the Plant Chef range. Tastes great and has a pleasant warming heat (instead of the remove-your-tastebuds heat that ruins a lot of the Wicked Kitchen stuff). I wasn't going to bother with this one because I usually buy the wraps, but I'm very glad I did.
Best sandwich ever
I love this sandwich, please start it again in my tesco store, Burton upon Trent Thank u
Scrumptious sandwich!
I absolutely adore this sandwich which is why I’m leaving such a positive review. I don’t eat eggs, fish or meat so this is my only option if I still want to enjoy a tasty sandwich. It’s delicious and I just wish it was available more often as I regularly order it online and it’s out of stock by the time my delivery comes. I really hope they stock more of it as it’s incredibly tasty and I look forward to it all day if I know I’m going to have it for my tea. It’s quite spicy so make sure you consider that before purchasing. This sandwich is full of flavour and I hope they don’t ever discontinue it!
Love this sandwich, It is really tasty and I could eat it every day. Unfortunately, since the Coronavirus outbreak, my local Tesco hasn’t had it in stock every time I have been in there... very disappointed.