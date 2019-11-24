By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 12 British Pork & Herb Sausages 400G

Tesco Finest 12 British Pork & Herb Sausages 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
4 sausages
  • Energy1297kJ 313kcal
    16%
  • Fat24.3g
    35%
  • Saturates8.5g
    43%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1158kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with parsley, rosemary, thyme and seasoning filled into natural pork casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Made with prime cuts of British pork, aromatic thyme and rosemary and simply seasoned with pepper. Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • British variant FOP: Made with prime cuts of British pork, aromatic thyme and rosemary and simply seasoned with pepper. ODB variant FOP: Made with prime cuts of outdoor bred British pork, aromatic thyme and rosemary and simply seasoned with pepper. BOP: Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Walkers of Leicestershire is a family-owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. Generations of knowledge and crafting skills combine with chef inspiration to create exceptional products made with 100% British Meat.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper.

Filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 16-18 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using British pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 sausages (112g**)
Energy1158kJ / 279kcal1297kJ / 313kcal
Fat21.7g24.3g
Saturates7.6g8.5g
Carbohydrate2.0g2.2g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre1.3g1.5g
Protein18.3g20.5g
Salt1.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 334g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Really lovely sausage. Lovely flavor. Would like t

5 stars

Really lovely sausage. Lovely flavor. Would like to see it in a larger size as well.

