Tesco Finest 12 British Pork & Herb Sausages 400G

Really lovely sausage. Lovely flavor. Would like to see it in a larger size as well.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1158kJ / 279kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper.
Filled into natural casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 16-18 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the U.K. using British pork
Pack contains 3 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 sausages (112g**)
|Energy
|1158kJ / 279kcal
|1297kJ / 313kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|24.3g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Protein
|18.3g
|20.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 334g.
|-
|-
