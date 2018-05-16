Tesco Lemongrass Paste 95G

- Energy34kJ 8kcal<1%
Product Description
- Lemongrass paste.
- Sweet & fragrant
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 95g
Information
Ingredients
Lemongrass (70%), Water, Salt, Sugar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, consume within 4 weeks.For best before end: see lid.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold:
|Energy
|216kJ/52kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|(of which saturates
|0.3g)
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|(of which sugars
|4.0g)
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|4.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
