Persil 3 In 1 Biological Capsules 38 Capsules 1026G

Smell is little nice but I need 2 capsule for one
Smell is little nice but I need 2 capsule for one laundry bt still not clean properly so I did not recommended that product
Lid not suitable for grannies
Good product but had great difficulty in opening Child proof but also granny proof lol Several of my friends had same problem with Opening
Great product
Started using this brand recently and loving the effects. Smells great, leaves clothes clean, soft etc. No complaints whatsoever and will continue using these capsules over the ones I used previously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing product
After using for the first time. My wash came out better than I had first thought. Brighter whites! And a great overall performance. Not just on my normal clothes but on my 2year old daughter's clothes, that obviously get stained and covered in a variety of substances. Very happy and would gladly use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
It's pretty effective to wash my laundry and remove stain. A fresh smell subsist after this, really pleasant. It's possible to get a result even the temperature is low with a short program (15 or 30mn). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this product
I love this product. basis and they never fail to please me. They have a lovely scent to them and give that long lasting fresh smell to my clothing without the need to add any scented softener. They are suitable to use for all wash cycles and really do remove those stubborn stains. They are also kind to my skin and do not cause any irritation. The tub itself is child proof and has a good locking system to it. Highly Recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great clean and freshness
I really like the Persil 3in1 Bio Washing Capsules - they get my clothes very clean and the freshness lasts really well too. My family and I love the fresh fragrance. The only problem with them is getting them out of the packaging which is tricky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful smell!
I have been using these bio capsules for a few weeks now and I’ve really enjoyed using them as my clothes come out smelling fresh. I used to use the fairy ones but these smell better. The clothes are super soft too. I’ll definitely be repurchasing these next time instead of Fairy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells nice
It Leaves your washing smelling nice and soft but tub does not last long if you live in a hard water area as you have to use 2 tabs in each wash . So only lasted about a week.Also if you’re used to using washing powder it is sometimes a bit forgetful to put the tabs in the drum first before putting washing in the drum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Impressed
Was impressed with these capsules.Got the stains out of my clothes without pre soaking them.Washing smelled lovely afterwards & after having so much washing to do with 2 young babies who have cows milk allergies, these were a god send . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]