Persil 3 In 1 Biological Capsules 38 Capsules 1026G

4.5(33)Write a review
image 1 of Persil 3 In 1 Biological Capsules 38 Capsules 1026G
£ 8.00
£0.21/each

Product Description

  • PERSIL 3 IN 1 BIO CAPSULES 38 CPSLS 1026G
  • Persil 3in1 Bio Capsules are a smart and innovative solution for modern lifestyles. Alleviate the pressures of an increasingly fast-paced world with capsules that give brilliant cleaning performance wash after wash. Packed in 100% recyclable packaging, our smart bio washing capsules remove stains and reduce bobbles.* Wash Booster Technology in our laundry capsules gives powerful stain removal and a fresh long-lasting fragrance, all while caring for the colours and fibres in your clothes for superior fabric care. Our biological washing capsules will leave the whole family with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. You’ll find enough Persil capsules in this pack for up to 38 washes - ideal for smaller households. Persil 3in1 capsules: efficiency, effectiveness and colour care are all prioritized when using these washing capsules for outstanding fabric cleaning. The capsules give you powerful 1st time stain removal and proficient clothing care in one convenient pre-measured dose. Persil Capsules get to work quickly, dissolving in all temperatures. With improved resealable packaging Persil washing capsules are designed with the whole family in mind. For the ideal results, add Comfort fabric conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. Always keep away from children.*With continuous use results visible after 20 washes.
  • Persil 3in1 Bio Capsules remove stains 1st time with freshness that lasts
  • The all-in-one washing capsules help save time for busy modern lives, giving clothes the deep clean and superior fabric care they need
  • The innovative formula removes bobbles* whilst still removing stains and revive colour* wash after wash
  • Persil 3in1 Capsules are the Winner of Product of The Year 2019 (Laundry Detergent Category) - Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
  • Persil 3in1 capsules are the latest innovation in Persil washing capsules, created to give you powerful stain removal and expert clothing care in one convenient pre-measured dose
  • Persil 3in1 capsules dissolve fast to get to work quickly. With improved resealable and 100% recyclable packaging, Persil Bio washing capsules are designed with the whole family in mind

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants, Nonionic surfactants, Soap. <5%: Enzymes, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 1 capsule for standard soiling and soft/medium water (3-5kg). Use 2 capsules for heavy soiling, hard water or a washing machine from 6-8kg. If ever your capsule leaves a little residue on your clothes, simply rinse under warm water. Do not use a pre wash. Do not overload machine. Store away from heat, moisture and sunlight. This product contains a bittering agent on its surface to help prevent accidental ingestion by children. Wash hands after handling capsule.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of used up container in accordance with local regulations.
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Subtilisin, Rose Ketone-3, Tetrahydrolinalool, Hexyl Salicylate, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional and Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

38 ℮

Safety information

33 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Smell is little nice but I need 2 capsule for one

1 stars

Smell is little nice but I need 2 capsule for one laundry bt still not clean properly so I did not recommended that product

Lid not suitable for grannies

4 stars

Good product but had great difficulty in opening Child proof but also granny proof lol Several of my friends had same problem with Opening

Great product

5 stars

Started using this brand recently and loving the effects. Smells great, leaves clothes clean, soft etc. No complaints whatsoever and will continue using these capsules over the ones I used previously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

4 stars

After using for the first time. My wash came out better than I had first thought. Brighter whites! And a great overall performance. Not just on my normal clothes but on my 2year old daughter's clothes, that obviously get stained and covered in a variety of substances. Very happy and would gladly use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

It's pretty effective to wash my laundry and remove stain. A fresh smell subsist after this, really pleasant. It's possible to get a result even the temperature is low with a short program (15 or 30mn). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this product

5 stars

I love this product. basis and they never fail to please me. They have a lovely scent to them and give that long lasting fresh smell to my clothing without the need to add any scented softener. They are suitable to use for all wash cycles and really do remove those stubborn stains. They are also kind to my skin and do not cause any irritation. The tub itself is child proof and has a good locking system to it. Highly Recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great clean and freshness

5 stars

I really like the Persil 3in1 Bio Washing Capsules - they get my clothes very clean and the freshness lasts really well too. My family and I love the fresh fragrance. The only problem with them is getting them out of the packaging which is tricky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful smell!

4 stars

I have been using these bio capsules for a few weeks now and I’ve really enjoyed using them as my clothes come out smelling fresh. I used to use the fairy ones but these smell better. The clothes are super soft too. I’ll definitely be repurchasing these next time instead of Fairy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice

4 stars

It Leaves your washing smelling nice and soft but tub does not last long if you live in a hard water area as you have to use 2 tabs in each wash . So only lasted about a week.Also if you’re used to using washing powder it is sometimes a bit forgetful to put the tabs in the drum first before putting washing in the drum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impressed

5 stars

Was impressed with these capsules.Got the stains out of my clothes without pre soaking them.Washing smelled lovely afterwards & after having so much washing to do with 2 young babies who have cows milk allergies, these were a god send . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

