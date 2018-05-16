Willow Farm Chicken Drumsticks 900G - 1.2Kg

- Energy954kJ 230kcal12%
- Fat17.7g25%
- Saturates6.3g32%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A chicken drumsticks.
- Marinade these chicken thighs in sweet and sticky teriyaki sauce with rice and spring onions. Make the most of your thighs with tasty RealFood recipes to feed your family.
- Fresh Class A
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 1.05kg
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 25-30 minutes, turning once. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer and piping hot throughout. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
- Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
