Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Yule Log
- Energy955kJ 228kcal11%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars22.4g25%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 393kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free chocolate cake made with rice, tapioca, potato and maize flours, filled and covered with Belgian chocolate enriched frosting and a sugar dusting.
- Gluten, Wheat & Milk Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Egg, Icing Sugar, Margarine [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Flour, Soya Bean, Emulsifier (Carboxymethylcellulose), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Apple Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Tricalcium Phosphate), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Salt, Palm Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cornflour.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions.
Preparation and Usage
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Card. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member or staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents
462g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cake (58g)
|Energy
|1646kJ / 393kcal
|955kJ / 228kcal
|Fat
|17.5g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.7g
|30.6g
|Sugars
|38.7g
|22.4g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|2.8g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
