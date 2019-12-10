By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Yule Log

image 1 of Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Yule Log
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

1/8 of a cake
  • Energy955kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars22.4g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free chocolate cake made with rice, tapioca, potato and maize flours, filled and covered with Belgian chocolate enriched frosting and a sugar dusting.
  • Gluten, Wheat & Milk Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Egg, Icing Sugar, Margarine [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Flour, Soya Bean, Emulsifier (Carboxymethylcellulose), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Apple Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Tricalcium Phosphate), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Salt, Palm Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Card. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member or staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

462g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (58g)
Energy1646kJ / 393kcal955kJ / 228kcal
Fat17.5g10.2g
Saturates5.7g3.3g
Carbohydrate52.7g30.6g
Sugars38.7g22.4g
Fibre4.8g2.8g
Protein3.8g2.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

