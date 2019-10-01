By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Brazil Nuts 225G

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Brazil Nuts 225G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£1.78/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy751kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.9g
    20%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2503kJ / 604kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate coated Brazil nuts.
  • Creamy Brazil nuts in rich Belgian dark chocolate.
  • Creamy Brazil nuts in rich Belgian dark chocolate.
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (60%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Brazil Nut (39%), Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 52% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2503kJ / 604kcal751kJ / 181kcal
Fat46.3g13.9g
Saturates20.4g6.1g
Carbohydrate32.2g9.7g
Sugars27.0g8.1g
Fibre7.8g2.3g
Protein10.6g3.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

