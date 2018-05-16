Child Farm Baby Moisturiser Mildly Fragranced 500Ml
New
Product Description
- CHILD FARM BABY MST MILDLY FRAGRANCED 500ML
- YouTube
- Visit childsfarm.com to explore our range & sign up to our newsletter for the latest skin tips.
- Follow us on our social channels & share your experiences.
- Baby moisturiser for precious new skin. Our baby moisturiser contains some of nature's finest ingredients specially formulated to help protect and hydrate baby's delicate skin.
- Childs Farm is an award winning British brand that uses naturally - derived ingredients and essential oils to produce mild, kind and delicious smelling toiletries that care for the skin and hair of newborns, babies and children.
- We believe that children should feel happy in their skin whether it's normal, sensitive or even skin that is prone to eczema.
- That's why we use only the best naturally derived ingredients and essential oils, our range of mild, kind and delicious-smelling toiletries care for the delicate skin and hair of newborns, babies and children.
- Most of our range is registered with The Vegan Society and as huge animal lovers we are proud to be certified by Cruelty Free International.
- All our lovely products are dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema. Coupled with a good dose of fun and some delicious fragrances, we hope you love using them as much as we do.
- In other words, you can use them with absolute confidence whilst putting the fun back into bath time.
- Bottle is widely recycled.
- Baby Moisturiser for precious new skin
- Hydrate baby's delicate skin
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Push down on the pump to release product into hands then smooth all over baby's body, face, hands and feet. Apply regularly to keep skin moisturised. A little goes a long way, so don't over-pump!
Warnings
- If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amount of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
Name and address
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St John,
- Hampshire,
- RG24 9HJ.
Return to
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St John,
- Hampshire,
- RG24 9HJ.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amount of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020