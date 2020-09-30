By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Halloween Chocolate & Orange Mini Muffin 12 Pack

Tesco Halloween Chocolate & Orange Mini Muffin 12 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.13/each
One Mini Muffin (25g)
  • Energy406kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ

Product Description

  • 12 Chocolate and orange flavoured mini muffins.
  • 12 Spooky Mini Muffins

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin[, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Orange Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Orange Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1624kJ406kJ388kcal97kcal
Fat18.1g4.5g
Saturates1.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate50.7g12.7g
Sugars30.0g7.5g
Fibre2.1g0.5g
Protein4.4g1.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

