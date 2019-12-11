Lilys Kitchen Christmas Turkey & Ham For Cats 85G
Product Description
- Lilys Kitchen Xmas Turk & Ham for Cats 85g
- This is a complete pet food for adult cats.
- Your favourite feline will adore this special Christmas treat. Our spectacular seasonal dish for cats is full of natural, delicious ingredients, so they can enjoy a Christmas dinner of their very own. Starring freshly prepared turkey, succulent ham and juicy cranberries, this outstanding festive feast will have them purring in their seats!
- How we began: Everyone has a favourite neighbourhood cat and Lily's is named Sophie. She's a very pretty tabby who often sits on our windowsill to see what's going on in the kitchen. Lily's itchy skin inspired our proper food for dogs, and when our neighbours popped in to ask if I had recipes to improve their cat's health too, I wanted to help.
- Cat owners love that their cats are really healthy and look wonderful on our food. As for the cats, they love the taste so much they stick around for plenty of ‘thank you' cuddles - perfect!
- Proper food for cats
- With cranberries
- Complete nutrition
- This naturally delicious grain free paté is made with freshly prepared, proper meat
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2016
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
63% Freshly Prepared: Turkey (51%), Ham (12%), Cranberries (3%), Chelated Minerals, Salmon Oil
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Grains so traces may be present
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For Best Before / Batch Number see side of tray.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Guidelines:
- Small cat: 2-3 trays
- Medium cat: 3-4 trays
- Large cat: 4-5 trays.
- Food should be served at room temperature. Make sure your cat always has a fresh supply of water. This is a guide only and will depend on your cat's activity level.
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lily's Letterbox,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR.
Return to
- Get in touch: visit lilyskitchen.com, call us on +44 (0)20 7433 1863 or write to us at
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|9.5%
|Crude Fats & Oils
|5%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Crude Fibres
|0.3%
|Moisture
|82%
|Taurine
|723mg/kg
|-
|79 Kcal/100g
|Vitamin D3
|100 IU
|Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate
|5mg
|Zinc Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate
|5mg
|Manganese Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate
|2mg
|Cupric Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate
|1mg
|Selenium
|0.1mg
|Carrageenan
|0.51mg
|Additives (per kg) Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological Additives
|-
