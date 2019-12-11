By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lilys Kitchen Christmas Turkey & Ham For Cats 85G

Write a review
Lilys Kitchen Christmas Turkey & Ham For Cats 85G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£11.77/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

New

Product Description

  • Lilys Kitchen Xmas Turk & Ham for Cats 85g
  • This is a complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Your favourite feline will adore this special Christmas treat. Our spectacular seasonal dish for cats is full of natural, delicious ingredients, so they can enjoy a Christmas dinner of their very own. Starring freshly prepared turkey, succulent ham and juicy cranberries, this outstanding festive feast will have them purring in their seats!
  • How we began: Everyone has a favourite neighbourhood cat and Lily's is named Sophie. She's a very pretty tabby who often sits on our windowsill to see what's going on in the kitchen. Lily's itchy skin inspired our proper food for dogs, and when our neighbours popped in to ask if I had recipes to improve their cat's health too, I wanted to help.
  • Cat owners love that their cats are really healthy and look wonderful on our food. As for the cats, they love the taste so much they stick around for plenty of ‘thank you' cuddles - perfect!
  • Proper food for cats
  • With cranberries
  • Complete nutrition
  • This naturally delicious grain free paté is made with freshly prepared, proper meat
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2016
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

63% Freshly Prepared: Turkey (51%), Ham (12%), Cranberries (3%), Chelated Minerals, Salmon Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Grains so traces may be present

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For Best Before / Batch Number see side of tray.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines:
  • Small cat: 2-3 trays
  • Medium cat: 3-4 trays
  • Large cat: 4-5 trays.
  • Food should be served at room temperature. Make sure your cat always has a fresh supply of water. This is a guide only and will depend on your cat's activity level.

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lily's Letterbox,
  • PO Box 59287,
  • London,
  • NW3 9JR.

Return to

  • Get in touch: visit lilyskitchen.com, call us on +44 (0)20 7433 1863 or write to us at
  • Lily's Letterbox,
  • PO Box 59287,
  • London,
  • NW3 9JR.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein9.5%
Crude Fats & Oils5%
Crude Ash 2%
Crude Fibres0.3%
Moisture82%
Taurine723mg/kg
-79 Kcal/100g
Vitamin D3100 IU
Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate5mg
Zinc Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate5mg
Manganese Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate2mg
Cupric Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate1mg
Selenium0.1mg
Carrageenan0.51mg
Additives (per kg) Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-
Technological Additives-

