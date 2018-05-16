Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond & Vanilla Drink 750Ml

Product Description
- Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
- There are a lot of sweet things in the world: surprise parties, puppies, butterfly kisses.
- We let them do the heavy lifting when it comes to sweetness and keep it real on the sugarless side of life.
- Drink Remarkably
- Gluten, soy, dairy and lactose free
- Pssst! Carrageenan free
- No added sugar
- Made with whole blanched almonds
- 50% more calcium than milk
- From almonds with love
- Smooth & delicious
- Low saturated fats
- BPA free
- Non-GMO
- 100% vegan
- Kosher
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Almonds (Nuts) (2.3%), Flavourings, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Nuts
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze. Consume within 7 days after opening.
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well for best taste.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Califia Farms,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
Return to
- califiafarms.com
Net Contents
750ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|73kJ/ 17kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|0.8g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.18g
|Calcium
|190mg 24%RI
|RI means Reference Intake
|-
