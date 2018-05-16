By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond & Vanilla Drink 750Ml

Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond & Vanilla Drink 750Ml
£ 2.00
£2.67/litre

Product Description

  • Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
  • There are a lot of sweet things in the world: surprise parties, puppies, butterfly kisses.
  • We let them do the heavy lifting when it comes to sweetness and keep it real on the sugarless side of life.
  • Drink Remarkably
  • Gluten, soy, dairy and lactose free
  • Pssst! Carrageenan free
  • No added sugar
  • Made with whole blanched almonds
  • 50% more calcium than milk
  • From almonds with love
  • Smooth & delicious
  • Low saturated fats
  • BPA free
  • Non-GMO
  • 100% vegan
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ml
Information

Ingredients

Water, Almonds (Nuts) (2.3%), Flavourings, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Nuts
  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze. Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for best taste.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Califia Farms,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 73kJ/ 17kcal
Fat 1.3g
of which Saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates0.8g
of which sugars 0.1g
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.18g
Calcium 190mg 24%RI
RI means Reference Intake-

