Tesco Finest Black Forest Wreath 451G
- Energy737kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat11.9g17%
- Saturates7.7g39%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1315kJ / 316kcal
Product Description
- Choux pastry ring topped with cherry flavoured cream, cherry kirsch sauce and sour cherries, finished with Belgian chocolate ganache, dark chocolate shavings and a sweet dusting.
- Our chefs were inspired by the flavour combinations of a classic Black Forest gateau to create this stunning wreath. Rich chocolate contrasts with sharp, fruity cherry kirsch, enhanced by whole sour cherries and intense dark chocolate. With soft cream and choux pastry, the whole dessert has a contrast of textures and flavours that makes it a true festive wonder.
- Golden choux pastry filled with cherry kirsch sauce and smooth cherry cream, hand piped with chocolate ganache.
- Pack size: 451g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (29%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sour Cherries (8%), Cherry Purée, Sugar, Water, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Shavings (2%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Belgian Dark Chocolate(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Dextrose, Kirsch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Preparation and Usage
Defrost Instructions:
Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature.
Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
451g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a wreath (56g)
|Energy
|1315kJ / 316kcal
|737kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|13.7g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|26.5g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|14.6g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
