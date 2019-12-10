By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Black Forest Wreath 451G

£ 5.00
£1.11/100g

New

1/8 of a wreath
  • Energy737kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1315kJ / 316kcal

Product Description

  • Choux pastry ring topped with cherry flavoured cream, cherry kirsch sauce and sour cherries, finished with Belgian chocolate ganache, dark chocolate shavings and a sweet dusting.
  • Our chefs were inspired by the flavour combinations of a classic Black Forest gateau to create this stunning wreath. Rich chocolate contrasts with sharp, fruity cherry kirsch, enhanced by whole sour cherries and intense dark chocolate. With soft cream and choux pastry, the whole dessert has a contrast of textures and flavours that makes it a true festive wonder.
  • Golden choux pastry filled with cherry kirsch sauce and smooth cherry cream, hand piped with chocolate ganache.
  • Pack size: 451g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (29%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sour Cherries (8%), Cherry Purée, Sugar, Water, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Shavings (2%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Belgian Dark Chocolate(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Dextrose, Kirsch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions:

    Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate.

    Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature.

    Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

451g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a wreath (56g)
Energy1315kJ / 316kcal737kJ / 177kcal
Fat21.2g11.9g
Saturates13.7g7.7g
Carbohydrate26.5g14.9g
Sugars14.6g8.2g
Fibre1.5g0.8g
Protein4.1g2.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

