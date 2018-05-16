Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt Bar 3 X 40G

Product Description
- 40g Almond & sea salt bar with a caramel flavoured coating
- Let's make the world a little kinder, one act and one snack at a time. To find out why this belief inspired us to create the Kind® movement, visit our website www.kindsnacks.co.uk
- Do the Kind® thing for your taste buds, your body and your world™.
- Here at Kind®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.
- Caramel Almond & Sea Salt is a sweet and salty blend of caramel & sea salt drizzled over whole almonds, bound together with a touch of honey.
- FSC - FSC®, Recycled, Board
- Recycle this carton
- Ingredients you can see & pronounce
- 64% nuts
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 120G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Almonds (64%), Caramel Flavoured Coating (16%) (Chicory Root Fibre, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Nonfat Milk Powder, Carob Powder, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Colour (Annatto)), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Sea Salt (1%), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front of pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain nut shell fragments.
Name and address
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
- PO Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
- PO Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- kindsnacks.ie
Net Contents
3 x 40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 40g bar
|Energy value
|2,093 kj / 500 kcal
|837kj / 200kcal
|Fat
|39g
|15g
|of which Saturates
|7g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|16g
|of which Sugars
|13g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|18g
|7.1g
|Protein
|14g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.31g
Safety information
May contain nut shell fragments.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020