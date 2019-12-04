By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Glory Sausages 6 Pack 240G

5(17)Write a review
£ 2.75
£11.46/kg
2 Fried Sausages (73g) contain
  • Energy464kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars0.48g
    <1%
  • Salt0.94g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 637kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • Outrageously pork-like, with a herby, peppery finish. A victory in sausage form, just bursting with flavour. Loves mash and casseroles.
  • In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
  • It's a mouth-watering naked alternative that's gorgeously glorious.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Shows topping veggie protein sizzlers
  • Made to satisfy
  • Free of meat, full of taste
  • 75% less fat than the market average pork sausage
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 240g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (23%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate (3%), Chicory Root Fibre, Less than 2%: Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Natural Flavouring, Herbs, Spices, Onion, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Colours: Beetroot, Safflower, Salt, Casing made from Sodium Alginate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CSuitable for freezing. For best quality, freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For unbeatable greatness, cook on the hob.
Appliances may vary.

Hob
Instructions: On Top:
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Turn regularly until golden brown and hissing hot.

Oven cook
Instructions: Down Below:
Cook at 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 on a non-stick tray in a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes. Turn occasionally until gold brown. Serve piping hot.

Produce of

Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Get in touch...
  • Telephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.nakedglory.co.uk

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Fried Sausages contains2 Fried Sausages (73g) contain
Energy 637kJ / 152kcal464kJ / 111kcal
Fat 5.6g4.1g
of which saturates 4.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate 14g9.9g
of which sugars 0.67g0.48g
Fibre 3.9g2.8g
Protein 9.9g7.2g
Salt 1.3g0.94g
Sodium 0.52g0.38g

17 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Incredibly tasty and even look like sausages!

5 stars

The most authentic tasting and looking vegan sausages I have ever tasted! They are delicious, nice and firm when cooked (in over) and the skin evn crisps up like a sausage. Why Tesco dont stock these any more is beyond me, bring them back !!

Nice.

5 stars

Good texture and flavour. So much better than the Heck vegan sausages.

smells like sausage, taste like sausage.

5 stars

smells like sausage, taste like sausage.

Scrumptious!

5 stars

In 40 years of being a vegetarian these are one of the best vegetarian sausages Iv ever had. Texture & flavour are superb. They are too expensive imo, but a tasty treat. They are on par with the 'Frys' excellent brand & range of meat free foods. My meat eating partner who has vowed to never be a vege,thinks these are wonderful too & has asked to have them again! That's a first.....

These sausages are amazing. Even our dog thinks th

5 stars

These sausages are amazing. Even our dog thinks they the best ever.

These were just brilliant. I don't think anyone w

5 stars

These were just brilliant. I don't think anyone would guess they were meat free! <3

Fabulous

5 stars

Amazing, tasted so delicious I’m not even sure someone would guess it wasn’t meat if you didn’t tell them. Pretty healthy too. Only thing I would say is I am a meat eater but have a few meat free days, if you are a die hard veggie they might just to too meat like for you. Perfect for those though who want to cut down on meat with sacrificing taste.

First class.

5 stars

Really tasty and great texture like (how I remember) meat sausages. I cooked them in the oven. You can also fry them.

Great Meaty Taste.

5 stars

Since Tesco discontinued their Lincolnshire Meat free Sausages I have been looking for a tasty replacement and these certainly fit the bill they fry up really well and taste great, will be going on my list of meat free sausages to buy without a doubt.

Tasty Little Fellas

5 stars

Tasty little fellas. Thanks plant based people everywhere :D)

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

