Naked Glory Sausages 6 Pack 240G

Incredibly tasty and even look like sausages!
The most authentic tasting and looking vegan sausages I have ever tasted! They are delicious, nice and firm when cooked (in over) and the skin evn crisps up like a sausage. Why Tesco dont stock these any more is beyond me, bring them back !!
Nice.
Good texture and flavour. So much better than the Heck vegan sausages.
smells like sausage, taste like sausage.
Scrumptious!
In 40 years of being a vegetarian these are one of the best vegetarian sausages Iv ever had. Texture & flavour are superb. They are too expensive imo, but a tasty treat. They are on par with the 'Frys' excellent brand & range of meat free foods. My meat eating partner who has vowed to never be a vege,thinks these are wonderful too & has asked to have them again! That's a first.....
These sausages are amazing. Even our dog thinks they the best ever.
These were just brilliant. I don't think anyone would guess they were meat free! <3
Fabulous
Amazing, tasted so delicious I’m not even sure someone would guess it wasn’t meat if you didn’t tell them. Pretty healthy too. Only thing I would say is I am a meat eater but have a few meat free days, if you are a die hard veggie they might just to too meat like for you. Perfect for those though who want to cut down on meat with sacrificing taste.
First class.
Really tasty and great texture like (how I remember) meat sausages. I cooked them in the oven. You can also fry them.
Great Meaty Taste.
Since Tesco discontinued their Lincolnshire Meat free Sausages I have been looking for a tasty replacement and these certainly fit the bill they fry up really well and taste great, will be going on my list of meat free sausages to buy without a doubt.
Tasty Little Fellas
Tasty little fellas. Thanks plant based people everywhere :D)