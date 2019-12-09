Tesco Lemon & Herb Lightly Smoked Salmon 600G
- Energy1389kJ 334kcal17%
- Fat23.0g33%
- Saturates4.2g21%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1085kJ / 261kcal
Product Description
- Lightly smoked skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillet with a lemon and herb glaze.
- Lemon & Herb Smoked Salmon Gently smoked and glazed for a delicate zesty and fragrant flavour. Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Gently Kiln smoked using oak for a robust flavour and glazed. Boneless, enjoy hot or cold
- Tender & Flaky Gently smoked for a delicate flavour with a fragrant and zesty glaze.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Tender & flaky
- Gently smoked for a delicate flavour with a fragrant and zesty glaze
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (96%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice Powder, Salt, Lemon Peel, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Parsley, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Spice Extracts [Black Pepper Extract, Turmeric Extract], Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best results cook from frozen. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.)
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (128g**)
|Energy
|1085kJ / 261kcal
|1389kJ / 334kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|23.0g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|22.1g
|28.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 514g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
