Phd Diet Whey Birthday Cake 20 Servings 500G

Product Description
- High Protein Powder Mix Food Supplement with Sugar & Sweetener
- Perform Smart with Diet Whey
- It is widely known that exercise can help to reduce body fat. Protein is a vital component in helping to optimise the results gained from a healthy diet and regular exercise1. Containing whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate and soy protein isolate; PhD Diet Whey provides high quality protein sources, nutrients and a range of vital ingredients that can be used as part of a calorie controlled nutritional plan and healthy and active lifestyle.
- In addition to the premium protein blend, Diet Whey includes waxy barley flour, an innovative carbohydrate source derived from the finest barley crop. Diet Whey also contains CLA, L-Carnitine, flaxseed and green tea extract, plus the naturally occurring and essential branched chain amino acids; L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine & L-Valine. When mixed with water, Diet Whey is low in fat, sugar and salt and contains 91 calories per 25g serving, making it the ideal supplement to support a healthy lifestyle or calorie controlled nutritional plan.
- Key Benefits
- As well as whey protein concentrate, Diet Whey also contains micellar casein and soya protein isolate; three premium protein sources with varying digestion rates.
- High in essential branched chain amino acids, Diet Whey provides 3.3g of BCAA's per 25g serving, as well as L-Glutamine, a vital amino acid used extensively by experts in their nutritional plans.
- Diet Whey is well known for its market leading taste and fantastic mixability. Available in a wide range of flavours, Diet Whey is aspartame free and contains only 1.3g sugar per 25g serving.
- Containing 91 calories per 25g serving, Diet Whey is a versatile high protein food supplement that can be used throughout the day.
- Containing only 3g carbohydrates per 25g serving, supplied mainly in the form of waxy barley flour, along with CLA, green tea extract and L-Carnitine, PhD Nutrition have ensured that Diet Whey is the ideal supplement to support a healthy lifestyle or calorie controlled nutritional plan.
- PhD Nutrition is an ISO 9001 registered company.
- Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of container during transit.
- 17g protein, 91 calories, 3.3g BCAA's
- Premium high protein blend
- CLA & L-carnitine
- Green tea extract
- This product is suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
PhD Premium Protein Blend [Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Milk Protein Concentrate (of which 80% is Micellar Casein), Soya Protein Isolate], Waxy Barley Flour, Golden Brown Flaxseed Powder, Natural Flavouring, Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Conjugated Linoleic Acid Powder [Safflower Oil (Rich in Linoleic Acid), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Protein, Vitamin E], L-Carnitine, Colour (Beetroot Red), Green Tea Extract, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg, Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End Date See Neck of Tub.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try Something Different
- PhD Diet Whey tastes superb, mixes easily in a shaker cup or blender and can be added to a smoothie, milk shake or poured over your favourite cereal in the morning.
- Directions for Use
- 1 serving: Add 1 scoop of powder (25g) to 175ml of ice cold water and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
- 1 super serving: Add 2 scoops of powder (50g) to 350ml of ice cold water and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
- Taste Tip: Like all PhD products, Diet Whey is extremely versatile. It can be mixed with yoghurt to make a tasty dessert, or combined with porridge oats for a delicious breakfast.
- When to Use Diet Whey
- Use up to 3 regular servings of Diet Whey daily to help support adequate protein intake. Diet Whey can be used at any time of the day.
- Period: Pre-workout, Time of day: Morning
- Period: During-workout, Time of day: Afternoon
- Period: Post-workout, Time of day: Before bed
- Time of Day: Anytime
Number of uses
20 Servings
Warnings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Albion Mills,
- Willerby,
- East Yorkshire,
- HU10 6DN,
- Customer care line: +44 (0)1482 610020
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(when mixed with water) Per 100g
|(when mixed with water) Per 25g serving 1 scoop
|(when mixed with water) Per 50g serving (2 scoops)
|Energy
|1528kJ/365kcal
|380kJ/91kcal
|762kJ/182kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|1.3g
|2.5g
|Of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Of which sugars
|5.0g
|1.3g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Protein†
|68.0g
|17.0g
|34.0g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.15g
|0.30g
|Flaxseed powder
|3000mg
|750mg
|1500mg
|Of which is Flaxseed oil
|1200mg
|300mg
|600mg
|Conjugated Linoleic Acid powder
|1500mg
|375mg
|750mg
|Conjugated Linoleic Acid
|1000mg
|250mg
|500mg
|L-Carnitine
|500mg
|125mg
|250mg
|Green tea extract
|400mg
|100mg
|200mg
|L-Alanine
|671mg
|L-Arginine
|801mg
|L-Aspartic Acid
|1691mg
|L-Cysteine
|195mg
|L-Glutamic Acid/L-Glutamine
|3728mg
|L-Glycine
|409mg
|L-Histidine*
|405mg
|L-Isoleucine* (BCAA)
|890mg
|L-Leucine* (BCAA)
|1506mg
|L-Lysine*
|1302mg
|L-Methionine*
|353mg
|L-Phenylalanine*
|723mg
|L-Proline
|1079mg
|L-Serine
|827mg
|L-Threonine*
|800mg
|L-Tryptophan*
|186mg
|L-Tyrosine
|617mg
|L-Valine* (BCAA)
|936mg
|BCAA'S
|3332mg
|Also provides:
|-
|-
|-
|Of which is
|-
|-
|-
|Typical Amino Acid Profile (per 25g serving)
|-
|-
|-
|Total BCAA'S (per 25g serving)
|-
|-
|-
|†Protein content calculated on the correct EU labelling directive of Nitrogen x 6.25, which provides an accurate conversion factor of protein consumed on an 'as-is" basis
|-
|-
|-
|*Essential Amino Acids (EAA's)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
PRODUCT INFORMATION Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.
