Wright's Baking Orange Cake Mix 500G

Product Description
- Baking Orange Cake Mix
- Wright's home baking club
- Join our Free Home Baking Club for tips, recipe ideas & regular updates at: www.wrightsflour.co.uk
- Freephone 0800 064 0100 (uk only)
- See our recipes on the pack or go to our website for more inspiration.
- This Orange cake mix can be used to bake light & moist cakes, slices, muffins or cupcakes with a distinctive citrus flavour.
- Just add water & oil plus any toppings you like to make delicious, freshly baked cakes every time.
- Our cake mixes
- All of our cake mixes use the finest flours & best ingredients.
- Little bag, lots of cake
- Just add water & oil
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Orange Fruit Pieces (Fruit [Apple, Apricot, Peach], Concentrated Orange Juice, Fructose Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Glycerol, Palm Fat, Citric Acid, Pectin, Natural Citrus Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Whole Dried Egg, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Modified Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers: E471, E475, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser: E415
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Freezing The baked product is suitable for home freezing. Best before See date on top of pack.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- G.R. Wright & Sons Ltd.,
- Ponders End Mills,
- Enfield,
- Middlesex,
- EN3 4TG.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Made up as per instructions for One Cake Recipe) Per 100g
|% *RI
|Daily *RI
|Energy
|1590kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|380kcal
|19%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|26%
|70g
|(of which Saturates)
|3.0g
|15%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|48.8g
|(of which Sugars)
|25.1g
|28%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|12%
|6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
