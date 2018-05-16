Thorntons Festive Caramel Shortcakes Bites 10 Pack

Product Description
- Shortcake Squares Covered with a Caramel Layer and Topped with Milk Chocolate and a Festive Design
- Delicious shortcake squares covered with an indulgent creamy caramel layer and topped with smooth milk chocolate and a festive design.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Base (44%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flour, Coconut Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E503), Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Caramel (43%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Toffee Sauce (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Palm Stearin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Milk Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Edible Transfer [Sugar, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Name and address
- Thorntons Ltd,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
Return to
- www.finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
10 x Shortcake Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 12 g)
|Energy
|2072 kJ
|250 kJ
|-
|496 kcal
|60 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|3.5 g
|of which Ssaturates
|16.5 g
|2.0 g
|Carbohydrates
|53 g
|6.4 g
|of which Sugars
|33.9 g
|4.1 g
|Protein
|5.0 g
|0.6 g
|Salt
|0.69 g
|0.08 g
|-
|-
