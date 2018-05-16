By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Festive Caramel Shortcakes Bites 10 Pack

Thorntons Festive Caramel Shortcakes Bites 10 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Shortcake Squares Covered with a Caramel Layer and Topped with Milk Chocolate and a Festive Design
  • Delicious shortcake squares covered with an indulgent creamy caramel layer and topped with smooth milk chocolate and a festive design.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (44%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flour, Coconut Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E503), Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Caramel (43%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Toffee Sauce (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Palm Stearin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Milk Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Edible Transfer [Sugar, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x Shortcake Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 12 g)
Energy 2072 kJ250 kJ
-496 kcal60 kcal
Fat 29 g3.5 g
of which Ssaturates 16.5 g2.0 g
Carbohydrates 53 g6.4 g
of which Sugars 33.9 g4.1 g
Protein 5.0 g0.6 g
Salt 0.69 g0.08 g
This pack contains 10 servings--

