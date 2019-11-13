Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Croissant Swirls 175G
- Energy1574kJ 377kcal19%
- Fat22.3g32%
- Saturates11.0g55%
- Sugars16.9g19%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1789kJ / 429kcal
Product Description
- Laminated dough swirls filled with a spiced date filling, topped with toffee sauce and pecans.
- Flaky pastry with spiced date filling, baked and covered in sticky toffee sauce with roasted pecans Our chefs have taken a modern twist on a traditional sticky toffee pudding by layering croissant pastry with a spiced date filling baked until golden. The swirls are then coated in traditional toffee sauce and hand topped with roasted pecans.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Toffee Sauce (32%) [Light Brown Sugar, Golden Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (12%), Sugar, Whole Milk, Pecan Nuts, Pasteurised Egg, Date, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Yeast, Cinnamon, Modified Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Coriander, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Caraway, Raising Agent (Diphosphates), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Nutmeg, Ginger, Clove, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C / Fan 160°C /Gas 4 8-10 mins
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (88g)
|Energy
|1789kJ / 429kcal
|1574kJ / 377kcal
|Fat
|25.3g
|22.3g
|Saturates
|12.5g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|43.3g
|38.1g
|Sugars
|19.2g
|16.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|6.0g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
