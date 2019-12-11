Tesco Christmas Tree Cheese Platter 330G

Good taste
Was at my friends party and she took this out. Was very delicious and well worth the money. I'm going to buy it tomorrow for Christmas. So happy 😀
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 7 servings
330g ℮
Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1702kJ
|-
|411kcal
|Fat
|34.5g
|of which saturates
|21.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|24.9g
|Salt
|1.7g
Double Gloucester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk)
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1604kJ
|-
|387kcal
|Fat
|32.6g
|of which saturates
|21.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|23.3g
|Salt
|1.8g
Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk)
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1702kJ
|-
|411kcal
|Fat
|34.5g
|of which saturates
|21.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|24.9g
|Salt
|1.7g
Lancashire Cheese (Milk)
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1649kJ
|-
|398kcal
|Fat
|33.4g
|of which saturates
|22.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|22.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
