Tesco Christmas Tree Cheese Platter 330G

Tesco Christmas Tree Cheese Platter 330G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£15.16/kg

Product Description

  • A selection of Lancashire, Red Leicester, Double Gloucester and mature Cheddar cheeses.
  • Cheese Map
  • 1. Creamy Lancashire
  • 2. Mature Cheddar
  • 3. Double Gloucester
  • 4. Red Leicester
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect tasters
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

330g ℮

    Ingredients

    Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
    Energy 1702kJ
    -411kcal
    Fat 34.5g
    of which saturates 21.6g
    Carbohydrate 0.1g
    of which sugars 0.1g
    Fibre 0.0g
    Protein 24.9g
    Salt 1.7g
    Ingredients

    Double Gloucester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
    Energy 1604kJ
    -387kcal
    Fat 32.6g
    of which saturates 21.1g
    Carbohydrate 0.1g
    of which sugars 0.1g
    Fibre 0.0g
    Protein 23.3g
    Salt 1.8g
    Ingredients

    Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
    Energy 1702kJ
    -411kcal
    Fat 34.5g
    of which saturates 21.6g
    Carbohydrate 0.1g
    of which sugars 0.1g
    Fibre 0.0g
    Protein 24.9g
    Salt 1.7g
    Ingredients

    Lancashire Cheese (Milk)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
    Energy 1649kJ
    -398kcal
    Fat 33.4g
    of which saturates 22.8g
    Carbohydrate 1.9g
    of which sugars 0.4g
    Fibre 0.0g
    Protein 22.4g
    Salt 1.7g

Good taste

5 stars

Was at my friends party and she took this out. Was very delicious and well worth the money. I'm going to buy it tomorrow for Christmas. So happy 😀

