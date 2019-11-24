Tesco Salt & Chilli Chicken Wings 295G

Great product!
A really tasty and convenient meal. Love the flavour of it, and so easy to cook!
Nope!
I couldn’t bring myself to cook these, let alone eat them! I should have been concerned by the long best by date which I hadn’t noticed when buying. On removing from the packets, the wings took up just under half the box and when removed from the sealed package were coated in a gooey jelly.. I made the mistake of trying to separate them for ease of cooking and just tore a wing in half. We stared at each other, the dismembered wings and I, before I decided to have literally anything else to eat.
Revolting
Revolting. If removing the congealed mass of chicken bits and yellow jelly from the bag inside the box doesn't put you off, the look of them after they're cooked probably will. I don't know where the picture on the box came from, but it bears little resemblance to the product. For a start, the fact that the chicken wings are all stuck together in one hideous-looking clump means that the individual wings (once separated out for even cooking) are only partially coated - the rest just looks like plain chicken. Also, the separation process means that the chicken wings are already in a state of disrepair before you've even started cooking them - and after a couple of turns in the oven, they are an unappetizing shambles. The box comes with a sachet of 'salt and chilli' to sprinkle over the cooked wings before eating - presumably to make them edible. The cooking times (for oven) are also woefully out - 15 mins under foil in a pre-heated oven at 200 degrees, followed by 10 mins uncovered to 'crisp the skin'. I would say a better estimate was more like 30 mins to make these revolting-looking wings even remotely presentable. Thoroughly yuk.