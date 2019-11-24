By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Salt & Chilli Chicken Wings 295G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Chilli Chicken Wings 295G
£ 2.00
£6.78/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1622kJ 389kcal
    19%
  • Fat22.4g
    32%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked chicken wings marinated in a blend of spices with a sachet of salt and chilli sprinkle.
  • Sous Vide. This pack of chicken wings has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Succulent wings in a barbecue rub with a salted chilli sprinkle
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wings (94%), Salt and Chilli Sprinkle (1.5%) (Sugar, Chilli Pepper, Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ground Parsley, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Spices (Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Red Pepper Flakes, Rice Flour, Tomato Flake, Onion, Green Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Made using chicken from the U.K.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25 mins Remove all packaging and place sachet of sprinkle to one side. Transfer the contents of the meat pouch to an oven proof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and any cooking juices and return to the oven uncovered for a further 10 minutes to crisp the skin. Remove from oven and evenly sprinkle the contents of the sachet over the chicken wings before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 mins / 3 mins
Remove carton and place sachet of sprinkle to one side.
Place meat pouch on a microwavable dish and pierce several times.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W), 3 minutes (900W).
shaking the pouch halfway through cooking time.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes, then carefully cut along the top of the pouch to open as steam will escape, and discard any meat juices.
Sprinkle the contents of the sachet evenly over the chicken wings before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

295g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (167g**)
Energy971kJ / 233kcal1622kJ / 389kcal
Fat13.4g22.4g
Saturates3.6g6.0g
Carbohydrate2.4g4.1g
Sugars1.8g3.1g
Fibre1.8g3.1g
Protein24.7g41.2g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 295g typically weighs 167g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!

5 stars

A really tasty and convenient meal. Love the flavour of it, and so easy to cook!

Nope!

1 stars

I couldn’t bring myself to cook these, let alone eat them! I should have been concerned by the long best by date which I hadn’t noticed when buying. On removing from the packets, the wings took up just under half the box and when removed from the sealed package were coated in a gooey jelly.. I made the mistake of trying to separate them for ease of cooking and just tore a wing in half. We stared at each other, the dismembered wings and I, before I decided to have literally anything else to eat.

Revolting

1 stars

Revolting. If removing the congealed mass of chicken bits and yellow jelly from the bag inside the box doesn't put you off, the look of them after they're cooked probably will. I don't know where the picture on the box came from, but it bears little resemblance to the product. For a start, the fact that the chicken wings are all stuck together in one hideous-looking clump means that the individual wings (once separated out for even cooking) are only partially coated - the rest just looks like plain chicken. Also, the separation process means that the chicken wings are already in a state of disrepair before you've even started cooking them - and after a couple of turns in the oven, they are an unappetizing shambles. The box comes with a sachet of 'salt and chilli' to sprinkle over the cooked wings before eating - presumably to make them edible. The cooking times (for oven) are also woefully out - 15 mins under foil in a pre-heated oven at 200 degrees, followed by 10 mins uncovered to 'crisp the skin'. I would say a better estimate was more like 30 mins to make these revolting-looking wings even remotely presentable. Thoroughly yuk.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Roast Chicken Wings 525G

£ 3.15
£0.60/100g

Tesco American Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Slow Cooked Bbq Maple Pork Ribs 460G

£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Wing Selection Pack 1.05Kg

£ 3.00
£2.86/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here