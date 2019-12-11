Glade Candle Spiced Apple Kiss Limited Edition 129G

Waste of money
Very disappointing from such a well renowned company. It did not burn very long and there was very little scent. Do not waste your money Tesco candles are much better
Beautiful scent dispelling other smells.
I am a cigar smoker who dislikes the lingering smell of tobacco smoke. This candle quickly fills the room with a delightful scent which quickly dispels the other smells. As an additional plus, once finished and cleaned the glasses have a great sparkle perfect for serving cocktails and other drinks.