Tesco Finest Blackcurrant & Winter Spice Roulade 506G

- Energy830kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars31.4g35%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1317kJ / 313kcal
Product Description
- Meringue filled with whipped blackcurrant cream and spiced mulled wine flavoured sauce, decorated with a silver coloured dusting.
- For the perfect roulade, meringue should be soft on the inside with a crisp shell. Our experts carefully make our meringue with egg whites then roll it by hand around a filling of spicy mulled wine sauce and whipped blackcurrant British cream. For a final festive flourish the roulade is finished by hand with a dusting of silver sparkle.
- Crisp meringue filled with blackcurrant cream and spiced winter fruit sauce with a hint of mulled wine
- Pack size: 506g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (23%), Pasteurised Egg White, Strawberry Purée, Cornflour, Blackcurrant Purée (2%), Raspberry Purée, Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine, Flavourings, Cinnamon, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Port, Colour (Titanium Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
506g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a roulade (63g)
|Energy
|1317kJ / 313kcal
|830kJ / 197kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|52.0g
|32.7g
|Sugars
|49.9g
|31.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
