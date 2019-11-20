Ambrosia Chocolate Devon Custard 400G
- Energy602kJ 143kcal7%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars18.9g21%
- Salt0.12g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 463kJ/110kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Custard
- From our home to yours
- "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
- Creamy & delicious
- 100% natural flavours
- No added colours
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Total Milk content 71%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened remove remaining contents from can, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See end of can.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold...
After heating, handle with care. All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking times as needed.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 130g Portion (1/3 Can)
|Energy
|463kJ/110kcal
|602kJ/143kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|14.5g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.12g
|This pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
