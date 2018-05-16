By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Asafoetida 58G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Asafoetida 58G
£ 1.00
£0.17/10g

Product Description

  • Asafoetida seasoning blend.
  • Garlicky & mellow
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 58G

Information

Ingredients

Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Rice Flour, Asafoetida (10%), Turmeric Powder

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.For Best before end, see lid.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 14 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

58g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy 1452kJ / 345kcal
Fat3.6g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate65.1g
of which sugars0.1g
Fibre14.6g
Protein5.6g
Salt0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ground Fenugreek 55G

£ 0.85
£0.16/10g

Tesco Coriander 100G

£ 1.25
£0.13/10g

Tesco Mustard Seeds 60G

£ 0.85
£0.14/10g

East End Cumin Whole Jeera 100G

£ 1.15
£0.12/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here