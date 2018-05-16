Lilys Kitchen Chicken Jerky For Dogs 70G
New
Product Description
- LILYS KITCHEN CHICKEN JERKY FOR DOGS 70G
- This is a complementary pet food for adult dogs 4 months+.
- Tasty, tender, golden treasures packed with proper meat - your dog will really think they've hit the jerky jackpot when you open these!
- Made with freshly prepared chicken and gently oven baked for a lovely, chewy, flexible texture, our jerky is full of valuable protein and makes a simply delicious, natural treat.
- Perfect for training, in between meals or… just because. These tempting treats are made to a grain free recipe, with natural ingredients and without any added nasties - so your furry family can enjoy them every day.
- Mix and match our pocket-size bags to find your dog's perfect treat-time.
- At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
- Proper food for dogs
- Grain free recipe
- Natural ingredients
- With freshly prepared proper meat no meat meal or fillers
- Vet approved recipe
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
80% Freshly Prepared Chicken, Pea Protein, Vegetable Glycerine (Derived from Rapeseed Oil), Technological Additives: Antioxidants (Tocopherol Extracts from Vegetable Oils)
Storage
Once opened, reseal tightly to keep fresh and use within 14 days.Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for training, in between meals or... just because. Mix and match our pocket-sized snacks to find your dog's perfect treat-time!
- Feeding Guidelines: Feed up to 5 treats a day. Serve at room temperature on a non-stainable surface. Make sure your dog always has a bowl of fresh water available and is supervised when feeding. Grain free recipe - made in a factory that handles grains, so traces may be present. When feeding treats, reduce your dog's food intake to avoid weight gain. These treats will differ slightly in size, shape and colour from pack to pack.
Name and address
- Lily's Letterbox,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR,
- UK.
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constiuents
|Crude protein
|39%
|Crude fat
|20%
|Crude fibres
|1.5%
|Crude ash
|3%
|Moisture
|17%
|Energy
|399kcal/100g
