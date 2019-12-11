By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Seriously Good Truffle Mayonnaise 260G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Seriously Good Truffle Mayonnaise 260G
£ 3.00
£1.16/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Summer Truffle Mayonnaise Sauce with Mushrooms.
  • Seriously rich & creamy with truffle pieces, our truffle mayo is irresistibly indulgent.
  • RICH & CREAMY WITH TRUFFLE PIECES.
  • MADE WITH 100% FREE RANGE EGGS.
  • VEGETARIAN.
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Egg Yolk*, Summer Truffles (Tuber Aestivum Vitt) 1%, Dried Mushrooms 0.5%, Salt, Starch, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Wine Vinegar, Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beta Carotene), Natural Flavouring, Spices, *From Free Range Eggs

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate.Best before - see jar.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 17

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Dublin.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving
Energy 2238kJ336kJ
-543kcal82kcal
Fat 57g8.6g
- of which saturates 5.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate 6.3g1.0g
- of which sugars 3.7g0.6g
Protein 1.0g0.1g
Salt 1.8g0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest French Brie With Truffle 135G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£18.52/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Kettle Crisps Truffled Cheese & Wine 135G

£ 0.99
£0.73/100g

Offer

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 700G

£ 2.70
£0.39/100g

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here