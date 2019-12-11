Heinz Seriously Good Truffle Mayonnaise 260G
- Summer Truffle Mayonnaise Sauce with Mushrooms.
- Seriously rich & creamy with truffle pieces, our truffle mayo is irresistibly indulgent.
- RICH & CREAMY WITH TRUFFLE PIECES.
- MADE WITH 100% FREE RANGE EGGS.
- VEGETARIAN.
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Egg Yolk*, Summer Truffles (Tuber Aestivum Vitt) 1%, Dried Mushrooms 0.5%, Salt, Starch, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Wine Vinegar, Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beta Carotene), Natural Flavouring, Spices, *From Free Range Eggs
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard
Storage
After opening refrigerate.Best before - see jar.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 17
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Dublin.
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g serving
|Energy
|2238kJ
|336kJ
|-
|543kcal
|82kcal
|Fat
|57g
|8.6g
|- of which saturates
|5.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|1.0g
|- of which sugars
|3.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.3g
