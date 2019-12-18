Tesco Finest Cheese Selection On A Slate 595G
Offer
- Energy539kJ 131kcal7%
- Fat12.6g18%
- Saturates9.2g46%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1796kJ / 435kcal
Product Description
- St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries, Vintage Red Leicester Bite cheese, Montagnolo® Affiné full fat soft mould ripened cheese and Swiss Reserve Le Gruyere® AOP made with unpasteurised milk.
- A selection of hard and soft British and Continental cheeses with tasting notes, specially chosen to create the perfect cheeseboard.
- Wensleydale with Cranberries and Blueberries, Vintage Red Leicester Bite and Le Gruyère® AOP are packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- St. Endellion Brie produced in the U.K using milk from the U.K.
- Wensleydale with Cranberries and Blueberries produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
- Vintage Red Leicester Bite Cheese produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
- Montagnolo® Affiné produced in Germany using milk from Germany.
- Le Gruyère® AOP produced in Switzerland using milk form Switzerland.
- Pack size: 595g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Hand wash slate board before use.
- State board - not suitable for dishwasher.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 20 servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
595g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1796kJ / 435kcal
|539kJ / 131kcal
|Fat
|41.9g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|30.5g
|9.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|14.0g
|4.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
