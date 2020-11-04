Tesco Pork & Egg Gala Slice 125G

- Energy1454kJ 349kcal17%
- Fat22.3g32%
- Saturates8.0g40%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 291kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned cured pork pie with a hard boiled egg in a hot water pastry case.
- Handmade seasoned pork & egg encased in a rich hot water crust pastry
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (38%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hard Boiled Egg (12%), Pork Lard, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork and British egg.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (120g)
|Energy
|1212kJ / 291kcal
|1454kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|18.6g
|22.3g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|23.2g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|11.0g
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020