Tesco 20 Mini Pork & Cranberry Rolls 200G

- Energy142kJ 34kcal2%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1415kJ / 339kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork sausage meat and cranberries wrapped in puff pastry.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (23%), Water, Palm Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 8-10 minutes
180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 8-10 mins. Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 16-20 minutes
180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 16-20 mins. Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sausage Roll (10g)
|Energy
|1415kJ / 339kcal
|142kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|8.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|30.7g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|6.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
