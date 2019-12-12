By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Paprika Olives & Chilli Cheddar 220G

Tesco Paprika Olives & Chilli Cheddar 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy342kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  Halkidiki olives with mature Cheddar cheese in a smoked paprika and chilli dressing.
  • Smoky & Spicy Halkidiki olives with Cheddar in a smoked paprika and chilli dressing
  • Smoky & Spicy Halkidiki olives with Cheddar in a smoked paprika and chilli dressing
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Olives, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Smoked Paprika, Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch), Chilli Flakes, Natural Chilli Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (44g)
Energy777kJ / 188kcal342kJ / 83kcal
Fat17.9g7.9g
Saturates4.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.7g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre3.0g1.3g
Protein3.7g1.6g
Salt3.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

